Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced the continuation of inspection campaigns on all private schools, educational partnerships schools and kindergartens in Abu Dhabi to ensure their commitment to various school reopening policies and guidelines, and measures to prevent COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of students, teachers, school personnel and the Abu Dhabi community.

Last August, the compliance team conducted inspection tours that covered 221 schools, and issued NOCs to open schools. As students return to classroom education, the team will conduct regular inspection campaigns to ensure that all schools comply with health and safety standards, and that violations are issued against non-compliant schools.

Amer Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, said: “We have always made the health and safety of our school community the top priority in all our decisions. Today, we continue comprehensive monitoring and inspection campaigns for all schools to enhance parents’ confidence in health and safety measures applied in all schools and kindergartens.