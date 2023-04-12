A recent report from the World Health Organization measured the global impact of infertility. One in six people experience it throughout their lives. The report raises the need to strengthen public health systems to provide fertility services to the population that needs them, since currently the high costs of these treatments have to be, in most cases, assumed by the patients.
