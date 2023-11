07:21 A Palestinian displaced by Israeli bombing rests in the Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza on November 19, 2023. © Fatima Shbair / AP

Any catastrophe is a breeding ground for diseases. Israel’s war in Gaza is no exception: infections of respiratory and diarrheal diseases increase exponentially with the lack of drinking water, massive forced displacement and overcrowding of people in refugee camps. All this while more than half of the hospitals are out of operation and some of them, like the Indonesian one, are under siege.