An 11-year-old girl will be able to terminate her pregnancy, the result of rape, after a medical board in Lima decided that the case could be considered a therapeutic abortion, that is, that it is applied when the health or life of the pregnant person is in danger. Organizations ask that these cases of child pregnancy also be recognized as a reason to terminate the pregnancy.
#Health #Infant #pregnancy #grounds #abortion #debate #reopened #Peru
North Korea | North Korea: The US soldier who ran across the border without permission does not want to return to the unequal American society
According to state media KCNA, the soldier has said that he fled to North Korea on purpose.North Korea has made...
Leave a Reply