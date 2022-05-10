“There are important gaps with regard to genders, the first certainly concerns the perception of ischemic heart disease, that is, of heart attacks by women. Thanks to a survey we carried out as an Italian Society of Cardiology and our “Live with the heart” campaign we have seen that 60-70% of women do not have the perception of cardiovascular risk despite ischemic heart diseases being the first cause of death in the female gender “. Thus Ciro Indolfi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), speaking at the Conference “Female empowerment: a catalyst for gender equality”, an event organized this morning in Rome by Abbott (a company actively committed to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion) in collaboration with the Healthcare businesswomen’s association (Hba) Italia and Le Contemporanee.