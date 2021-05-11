According to the data managed by the Ministry of Health, Until April 4, the vaccination campaign has managed to avoid at least 17,000 coronavirus infections and 3,500 deaths, as reflected in the new report update, which also includes adverse side effects after vaccination.

In the latter case, the registration period runs until April 25, and until that date. 17,297 adverse cases have been reported in Spain, of which 3,171 were serious and required hospitalization, had to be prolonged or caused a significant disability.

Nevertheless, most cases are mild, accounting for a proportion of 121 reported cases per 100,000 inoculated doses, while the serious ones are 22 cases for the same number of doses.

Distribution by sex and age

The 5th Pharmacovigilance Report on Vaccines against COVID-19, prepared by the AEMPS and published today, also provides data based on two variables, sex and age. Regarding the first, most of the notifications of adverse cases correspond to women, 81%, who also represent 60% of vaccinated people.

Regarding age, 92% of notifications, which must be clarified that they are after vaccination but not necessarily caused directly by a side effect of the vaccine, correspond to people between 18 and 65 years old.

Those over 65 represent 52% of those vaccinated, out of a total of 14,290,507 administered to 10,425,631 people.

Data to take into account for vaccines

Of the Pfizer vaccine, 9,957,733 have been administered and a total of 10,892 reports of adverse events were registered. Of these, 1,734 were considered serious. Most of the notifications correspond to women (83%) and people between 18 and 65 years of age (88%).

Of the Moderna vaccine, 912,682 doses had been administered as of April 25, with a total of 1,780 notifications of adverse events. and, of them, 237 serious. In Janssen’s case, out of a total of 7,768 doses administered As of April 25, no adverse events had been reported.

Until that day they were also administered a total of 3,420,092 AstraZeneca doses. The majority of people who received this vaccine were women (55%). Regarding the distribution by age groups, 95% corresponded to people between 18 and 65 years old and 5% to people over 65 years old. In this period, 4,559 reports of adverse events have been registered. Of these, 1,186 were considered serious.

The report also recalls open investigations. For example, in the case of AstraZeneca for episodes of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, cases of capillary leak syndrome or cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Also if there could be some kind of relationship between messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) with cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia.