The Covid Monitoring Committee of the Region of Murcia, meeting this Monday, agreed to return to limit to 50% the number of occupants who can travel in a vehicle at the same time. Until now, the maximum was set at only two people, but with the update of the standard, up to three individuals will be able to travel in a five-seater car, as it is rounded up.

In addition to this measure, the health authorities have decided to extend the maximum allowed for social and family gatherings to four people who are not living together. As explained by the Health Minister, Juan Jose PedreñoAt a press conference, the closure of shops and hotels at 8 pm will also be eliminated. These measures will take effect this Wednesday.

The relaxation of limitations for social gatherings, in force since the toughest weeks of the third wave, will bring some relief to the hospitality industry, one of the sectors that continues to be most affected by the restrictions. Up to four clients who are not living together will be able to consume in the terraces of bars and restaurants, already open in most municipalities.