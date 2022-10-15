The Region is the first community to include the 20-valent antipneumococcal conjugate, which will be administered starting next week
The Ministry of Health will start vaccination against pneumococcus next week in people between 65 and 69 years old, and will do so with a new vaccine (the 20-valent conjugate pneumococcal) more effective than the one used in previous seasons. The Region of Murcia will become the first autonomous community to incorporate it. Catalonia
#Health #incorporates #effective #pneumococcus #vaccine #adults
Leave a Reply