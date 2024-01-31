The Ministry of Health and Community Protection reported that it has made amendments to the Al Hosn application, to include all children’s data from birth until the age of 18 years, as part of its strategy to improve and develop the health system and protect society from communicable diseases.

The head of the Communicable Diseases and Immunization Department at the Ministry, Dr. Laila Al Jasmi, explained in press statements on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024 that the new features in the Al Hosn application will enable parents to obtain electronic vaccination certificates, and will also provide them with their children’s data for review at any time.

She said, “The recent release of the Al-Hosn application reflects the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen the health system and focus on combating communicable diseases using the latest digital technologies. We also seek to improve the quality of health care for children in the country, as the new features of the application contribute to facilitating tracking of necessary vaccinations for children, and enabling parents to “Checking records with ease through an easy-to-use and digital interface, and we invite all families to download the application and benefit from this update to enhance health care for their children.”

She explained that the updated version of the Al Hosn application represents the health digital platform for vaccinations in the country, and aims to enhance commitment to the national immunization program and support the results of the strategic indicator of the percentage of coverage of children with vaccinations through proactive and preventive measures based on the best digital technologies.

She stated that the updated version of the application provides digital solutions that enable community members to follow the vaccination status according to the National Immunization Program, review records smoothly and easily, access accurate and reliable information, and obtain the electronic vaccination card, through an interface that has been professionally designed in accordance with best practices that ensure ease. Use by all individuals, noting that these features supported by the national cloud represent the result of joint cooperation with the “My Care” digital platform, dedicated to health care, which falls within the unified national health file.

For his part, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, said, “Updating the Al-Hosn application is a qualitative addition to the digital transformation process witnessed by the health system in the country, as the advantage of access to children’s vaccinations within the framework of the National Immunization Program represents a development in the journey of smart transformation.” For health services.

Dialogue session

On the sidelines of its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection organized a dialogue session entitled “Nursing… Ambitious Future Visions,” in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, and the Chairman of the National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery Affairs, Dr. Sumaya Muhammad. Al-Balushi, while the session was moderated by Professor Widad Buhumaid, Director of the Government Communications Department in the Ministry and Head of the Media Committee for Nursing and Midwifery.

Nurses Ibrahim Al Shehhi, Alia Darwish Al Haddad, and Reem Sultan Salem shared their inspiring stories and experiences with visitors to the Ministry’s platform, based on their awareness that qualified national cadres in this humanitarian profession represent a fundamental pillar in the sustainability of the health sector in the country. They also explained that the jobs of the future are in the field of health care. It requires not only technical and scientific competencies, but also a humanitarian vision and commitment to noble values, and they consider this an integral part of the comprehensive role played by the first line of defense in response to the call of humanitarian, professional and national duty.