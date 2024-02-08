Friday, February 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | “In the worst corner, my bones are banging together” – Mikko Leikkanen, 35, fell ill with the rapidly spreading national disease

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Health | “In the worst corner, my bones are banging together” – Mikko Leikkanen, 35, fell ill with the rapidly spreading national disease

35-year-old Mikko Leikkanen's knees have had to withstand the load for a long time. He started football at the age of three and floorball at the age of eight. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

World champion Mikko Leikkanen, 35, was diagnosed with osteoarthritis of the knee as a surprise. Severe pains forced him to end his sports career prematurely. Former top athletes have more osteoarthritis than the rest of the population on average. “I wonder how the disease will affect the rest of my life,” Leikkanen says now.

Annina Vainio HS

| Updated

Tampere

In March In 2023, a disappointed player arrived for a TV interview. Defender Mikko Leikkanen the successful floorball career had ended at the same time as the multiple Finnish champion Tampereen Classic was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men's F-League.

#Health #worst #corner #bones #banging #Mikko #Leikkanen #fell #ill #rapidly #spreading #national #disease

See also  These are the winners on the stock exchanges in 2023
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Digital transformation is a key opportunity to differentiate ourselves in the market

Digital transformation is a key opportunity to differentiate ourselves in the market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result