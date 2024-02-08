Health | “In the worst corner, my bones are banging together” – Mikko Leikkanen, 35, fell ill with the rapidly spreading national disease

35-year-old Mikko Leikkanen's knees have had to withstand the load for a long time. He started football at the age of three and floorball at the age of eight.

World champion Mikko Leikkanen, 35, was diagnosed with osteoarthritis of the knee as a surprise. Severe pains forced him to end his sports career prematurely. Former top athletes have more osteoarthritis than the rest of the population on average. “I wonder how the disease will affect the rest of my life,” Leikkanen says now.