“The progress made by AbbVie in hematology is absolutely identifying: the first scientific data date back to the first day it was founded and are those that brought patients the possibility of inhibiting bcl 2, a fundamental molecule in the regulation of death processes natural regulated by blood tumors”. With these declarations, Annalisa Iezzi, medical director of AbbVie, spoke on the sidelines of the national conference “Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia: time to live” promoted by AbbVie, which brought together clinicians and experts in Rome to take stock of the state of the art regarding to new patient perspectives.