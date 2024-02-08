“According to the results of our Podcast study, more than half of the patients are unfortunately in suboptimal disease control. For them there is therefore a need for further therapeutic effort.” Thus Annalisa Iezzi, medical director of Abbvie, on the sidelines of the meeting with the press on the topic 'Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis: let's give light to the invisible', today in Milan, during which the results of the observational study were presented Podcast and the Acquire-Ibd patient survey conducted by the National Association for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases.

“The Podcast study was conducted worldwide – explains Iezzi – but today we are talking about the Italian clinical sample, made up of more than 200 patients, divided in half between patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The questions posed to patients during the study were to evaluate the quality of life according to important clinical parameters, validated by an international consensus of scientific relevance, and the results were then correlated with the perception of the patient themselves and of the doctors who treated them”. In fact, the survey also revealed a “misalignment in the perception of severity of illness, and therefore of well-being, between patients and doctors. There is a need to fill this clinical gap also by improving communication between doctor and patient. Communication is in fact fundamental – underlines the medical director of Abbvie – especially in an area where we often talk about invisible illness and disability, not because they are not visible, but because patients tend to suffer the stigma of an illness that is not easy to talk about. here today also for this reason”.

Talking about these diseases “is an ethical duty – continues Iezzi – Each patient is an experience in himself and has a completely different experience of illness depending on the clinical manifestations that express its severity and the perception that the patient himself has” of the pathology. Returning to research, “it is an honor – he concludes – to be able to bring clinical studies and new therapeutic solutions to Italy. We currently have more than 400 clinical studies with new trials, ranging from clinical trials with new therapeutic interventions up to observational studies that evaluate how therapeutic solutions fit into the Italian healthcare reality”.