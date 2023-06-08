Mineral waters, marketed in bottles, have different characteristics that consumers do not always know in depth while it would be advisable for those suffering from chronic diseases, following one or more pharmacological therapies or undergoing sensitive clinical phases, to know which waters to prefer. To make the point for Adnkronos Salute is the immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of dietetics and human nutrition at the Lum University of Bari. “Among the waters richest in minerals, there are those with the highest quantity of bicarbonate, indicated for buffer stomach acid and useful in kidney pathologies – explains Minelli – there are chlorinated waters with a balancing action on the intestine; calcium waters indicated for growth, pregnancy and breastfeeding, menopause and in adults as prevention of osteoporosis and hypertension; magnesium waters with a laxative action and those rich in fluoride useful for the prevention of caries or in any case for the health of the teeth”.

“And then there are the sodium waters, more suitable for sportsmen, and the low-sodium ones indicated to combat hypertension, but also for specific diets, especially intended for those suffering from water retention, thanks to their ability to promote diuresis and the ‘elimination of excess fluids,” adds the immunologist.

Finally, water “contributes to the drug absorption processes. It has always been recommended to take drugs exclusively with water and not with other drinks, to avoid – observes Minelli – interactions with substances present that could enhance or reduce the effectiveness of the same drug or determine the appearance of undesirable effects.But be careful, when taking drugs, always prefer mineral water – specifies the immunologist – preferably at room temperature or cool.Hot water has been shown to be able to slow down the effect of drugs, while sparkling water determines a too fast absorption of the active ingredient which therefore may not have the desired effect”.