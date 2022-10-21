The ICS Maugeri Spa Società Benefit presented its impact report for 2021. Clinical work in the six Italian regions where it is present speaks of 27,399 hospitalized patients, with an average stay of 23.15 days in the 2,282 beds accredited with the NHS , for a total of 643,299 days of hospitalization. As many as 80 out of 100 patients have been discharged at home, in the face of the complexity and fragility of patients who often suffer from multiple pathologies (27.2% of patients with four or more pathologies) and are in old age: over 2,500 over 85, more than 8 thousand in the 76-85 age group and almost 8 thousand in the 66-75 age group.

“This report – comments Luca Damiani, president of Ics Maugeri Spa Società Benefit – means for us transparency, being present in the area, communicating the data of a management that continues to be impeccable and continuing to set ourselves objectives that do not only mean communicating with our partners and shareholders but also and above all with stakeholders and their employees “.

The patient at the center is one of the company’s slogans, and for this reason dialogue with families is essential: 1,100 caregivers were welcomed in hotels with agreements with Maugeri, 3,179 were involved in patient support educational initiatives, 1,045 patients accompanied by Maugeri staff in carrying out daily practices and 2,793 were the interventions of the Psychological Service present in all the Institutes, in favor of the patient and family members. Maugeri has been the first Benefit company in the health sector since 2016. “We are the forerunners – continues Damiani – we have set up a special office that could study this new legislation and that could give us both self-diagnosis indicators but also that could put us in front of problems. Only through a very strong competence that allows us to analyze these problems and transfer them proactively to the company, can we improve ourselves “.

In the wake of the teachings of the founder, Professor Salvatore Maugeri, from the first scientific hospitalization and care institutes – the Pavia institute in the early 70s – today there are nine Maugeri realities recognized as Irccs throughout Italy, alongside eight scientific institutes. The data from the 2021 Impact Report show that there are 390 researchers (out of about 650 doctors), who work in 50 research laboratories, active on 57 national and international projects, with an annual scientific production of 549 publications. The five lines of research – cardiology, pneumology, neuro-rehabilitation, clinical-specialist, and occupational medicine, toxicology and environmental research – have an average impact factor of 462 points. The clinical trial data is also significant: 307 with 6,317 patients enrolled.

“The impact assessment – explains Chiara Maugeri, central director of Social Impact – is not just a moment of internal reflection, but also means that the realities and activities that are part of Maugeri’s DNA have always been put in black and white and made available to the knowledge of external stakeholders. This means that there is not only a moment of reflection, but also a moment of evaluation with our main stakeholders who are patients and caregivers. This allows us to implement projects that go in the direction of a benefit company. Obviously, special attention also goes to our staff, on whom we should invest even more in the sense of belonging and in the fact that they feel part of a wider range of projects “

Maugeri was born in 1965 from the University, as a result of Salvatore Maugeri’s vision, and even today the relationship with local universities is very close in various situations: 57 university professors are Maugeri staff, mainly doctors, and 24 they are the researchers, they are professionals who carry out the clinical activity in the institutes in agreement. On the other hand, 93 young doctors carry out their specialization in Maugeri, both in the affiliated departments and in the specialization schools based in the institutes of Pavia, Tradate, Milan and Bari. “Since 1965, Maugeri has always had a close relationship with ‘University of Pavia – comments Chiara Maugeri – it is clear that then, growing and being in more regions, the institute needs to relate to the territory in which it is located, so there are also links with other universities and suppliers since Maugeri prefers suppliers in the area of ​​relevance and this is also a value for the context in which the company is located and for the company itself “.