“The Sentieri report highlights a 20% increase in pathologies for the first stages of children’s lives, but also an increase in congenital malformations in seven of the 21 sites that are covered by the registry. These cases deserve an analytical study because children are more vulnerable to the effect of environmental pollution”. So the member of the Environment and Health Department of the Istituto Superiore della Sanità, Ivano Iavarone, on the sidelines of the convention organized by the Ail where he illustrated the sixth edition of the Sentieri report.