Health | “I will never recover from this” – Coach Ari Nummela has incurable cancer

Coach Ari Nummela has cancer. As a coach, he wants to leave a coaching legacy that emphasizes the athlete’s enthusiasm and motivation. He would like to see the youth EC medalist Eemil Helander still running in the prestigious adult races.

Jyväskylä

Harjun the sports field is one Ari Nummelan favorite places in Jyväskylä. There, he has coached his athletes for many hours and watched many competitions.

On the day of the meeting, a lone runner circles the track. After the summer, Nummela’s coached endurance runners spend a well-deserved transition period, which does not include track training.