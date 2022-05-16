Health “I was 25 years old and I couldn’t walk straight” – Hanna Voutilainen suffered from unexplained pain for years, but doctors only blamed her overweight

In every second forty, a bulging disc is found in the studies. The majority may not even notice it, but for some it causes painful symptoms.
It was the beginning of 2016when Hanna Voutilainen was playing volleyball with a familiar crowd.
As he jumped to strike, the left foot betrayed from below.
“Yeah, whistle,” Voutilainen stated and tried again. But the foot did not carry.
