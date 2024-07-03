For many it should be the ‘Holy Grail’ of well-being: it is hydrogenated water, or simple water to which dissolved hydrogen molecules are added. It is sold by emphasizing its anti-inflammatory ‘power’ and its ability to strengthen the immune system. Often, flavorings are added because it is indistinguishable from tap water, but much more expensive. Aureliano Stingi, researcher and popular scientist on X, clarified in a post that it is “obviously useless and confirms to me that marketing often beats science hands down”. Contacted by Adnkronos Salute, he specified that “it is yet another stupid and expensive trend” and above all “it serves no purpose except to waste money”.

The Italian Association of Quality Water is also on the same front, which on its website has tried to answer the question: hydrogenated water, are there any benefits? “The concentration of hydrogen dissolved in water thus enriched is approximately 1 mg/L (the saturation concentration at room temperature is 1.6 mg/L), that is, extremely modest – the association highlights – The health claims spread on the Internet come from those who produce and market these devices; most of the recent scientific studies have been conducted by Japanese researchers (this technology was born in Japan) to test the effects of hydrogen gas on rats, while a smaller number of studies have highlighted therapeutic and preventive effects on the human body in different clinical cases; there are no tests conducted on healthy subjects that demonstrate the vaunted effects and advantages compared to normal drinking water”.