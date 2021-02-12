Health Hundreds of calls queued at health centers in Central Uusimaa, technical faults hinder access to doctors, especially in Hyvinkää

Keusote urges people to wait in peace, as it can take days to unload.

Technical the faults have caused a major congestion in the telephone service, which sets aside time for nurses or doctors in Central Uusimaa.

The Central Uusimaa Association of Municipalities (Keusote) informs that the service is congested, especially in Hyvinkää. The system has accumulated nearly 800 calls that a professional should call back.

It takes several days to unload the amount. Elsewhere in the area’s municipalities, you can contact us online, but in Hyvinkää, the online service is also blocked.

Keusote asks people to wait in peace because redialing the same appointment number only makes it harder to figure out the situation.

In the telephone system there was a technical failure on 4 February and a second time on 10 February. In those days, the calls were disconnected before the caller could answer the vending machine from which municipality to call.

Based on home communities, callers are divided into different queues. Disassembling one long call queue takes more time than queuing by municipality.

The number of calls has also clearly increased since the beginning of the year. Some of the calls are questions about coronary vaccines.

Keusote requests that the public telephone service not be called because of vaccines. The fastest way to get more information about them is to go to an online page www.keusote.fi/koronarokotukset.

If, on the other hand, there are symptoms that may suggest coronavirus, an assessment can be made and time can be set aside for the test With a coronabot. There is also a separate corona treatment phone, which answers from 8 am to 8 pm on 019 226 0099.