Even the human body, like electric cars, always needs to have charged batteries: to educate people to feed themselves correctly and to be aware of the link between food, health, energy and sustainability, the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital of Rome will be present at Formula E Grand Prix of Rome, a competition that will see electric racing cars whizzing through the streets of the Eur district on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July, from 7.30 to 19, with the interactive experiential game Healthy E-Race.

Visitors – informs a note – will be able to try the game at a stand in the Fan Village of Parco del Ninfeo during the days of the competition: inside the exhibition space, the staff of the Polyclinic will accompany the public in the experience, will illustrate the rules of ‘healthy eating ‘ and will distribute gadgets and information material on the subject. On the previous day (Friday 14 July, from 7 to 8 pm), however, with the ‘Locals on track’ event, the race track will be open to the public who will be able to walk along it and participate in a choreography on prevention, which aims depict the electrocardiogram and capture the moment with a snap to share on social channels.

Ensuring a healthy life and promoting the well-being of all at all ages is one of the Sustainable Development Goals, defined by the United Nations Organization “to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”, which must be achieved by 2030 by all UN countries. The initiative of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation fits into this context.

Healthy E-Race – concludes the note – is an experience for two to four players made up of a modular path with boxes. The boxes are of three types and represent the thematic areas related to proper nutrition: energy, sustainability and prevention. The game develops through strategic choices on the theme of food health, which are the acquisition of energy, the management of waste and the optimization of energy consumption. The Healthy E-Race was designed to ensure accessibility for all participants, including those with disabilities, and the space was designed to be easily walkable.