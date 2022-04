Malaria killed 620,000 people in 2020, according to the WHO, despite the fact that it is a treatable and also preventable disease. The vast majority were children under the age of five from the African continent, the region that carries more than 90% of infections and deaths from malaria. The first vaccine against the disease, announced in October 2021, could be a step towards eradication.

