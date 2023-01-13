





08:40 In recent years, due to confinement and violence in the territories, the number of suicides in the Embera indigenous communities of Chocó has increased. © Marina Sardinia

The dynamics of the internal armed conflict in the Colombian territories hit not only the bodies of the indigenous communities, but also the multiple forms of violence that go through them, which have repercussions on their mental health, even leading to suicide, especially among the youngest. “Many times it is a form of resistance when dignity is lost, when there are no forms of participation and when there is uprooting from the territory because for indigenous communities it is sacred, it is what connects them with the world,” explains Jackelinne Cerquera, psychologist working with communities across the country.