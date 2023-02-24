It is difficult to know the figures with precision, but the World Health Organization estimates that there are more than 9 million Ukrainians with mental health problems one year after the Russian invasion. It is not only the direct impacts of the war, but also the uncertainty, mourning and anguish that leave deep marks on the civilian population.

There are several social organizations that also speak of the stigma that weighs on mental health as one of the barriers to treating it, in addition to the urgency of the conflict, which tends to direct everyone’s attention to less invisible issues.

Less invisible issues, perhaps, but just as important: There have been at least 747 attacks on Ukraine’s hospital and health infrastructure in the last year.

The country’s health system, which had become extensive and solid, is immersed in a precarious state that deprives thousands of civilians of the care and medicines they need.