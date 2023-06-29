These are drugs like estrogen that are prescribed to relieve the symptoms of menopause. However, new data show that women who take them had a higher prevalence of dementia. The nature of the link between the disease and the drug is unknown: it could be causal, i.e. hormones causing dementia, or there are other underlying elements that make women with stronger menopausal symptoms also more at risk of developing it. syndrome.

#Health #Hormone #therapy #menopause #increased #risk #dementia