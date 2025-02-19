Health hiring by motivated another judicial cause in Andalusia while for the Board the case “is deflated every day”

Carolina España, spokesman for the government of Juan Manuel Moreno in Andalusia, recently applauded that the Court of Seville investigates the contracts of the Andalusian Health Service processed by emergency procedure refused to deepen in “possible provincial irregularities” by dismissing the expansion of the complaint of the complaint of PSOE “The court has said that everything cannot be put under suspicion,” He said, concluding that this complaint “deflates every day that passes.” In that Court the investigation continues its course and now another in Cádiz has opened some proceedings for a possible embezzlement within the SAS, this time by the fractionation of health contracts.

A court investigates possible embezzlement of the Andalusian government in the fractionation of health contracts

There are two different causes and two different types of contracting, but there are two courts from different provinces investigating possible crimes by the Andalusian Board in public money awards to private companies. There are three managers of the SAS investigated (the current one and their predecessors) in the case that has more judicial career, commanded by the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and resides in Seville.

What the representative of the Government of Moreno was boasted is that the Sevillian court was not competent to investigate provincial contracts or could make a “general cause”, something with which the socialist accusation does not agree (it is hurrying its options with a new brief) and something about which you may have to pronounce a higher judicial instance such as the Provincial Court.

Cessations in the dome of the intervention

From the information revealed on Monday by Podemos on fractional minor contracts, following exclusive information from Eldiario.es Andalucía, as well as the issue of emergency contracts, it does not follow if the provincial platforms followed guidelines for central services of the SAS, as the PSOE pursues, but that also that modus operandi, at least in that subdivision “in fraud of law” of which they warned The auditors of the Board in each of the eight Andalusian provinces, deserves a judicial investigation.

These are minor contracts, an exceptional variant for urgency situations that, however, represented almost 30% of the total contracts made by the SAS in the eight Andalusian provinces in 2021. That system allows us to overcome the usual control controls, and Award by finger, without advertising or competitive concurrence, provided that the expense does not exceed the thresholds established in the Public Sector Contract Law: up to 15,000 euros for supplies; up to 30,000 euros for health benefits and up to 40,000 euros for works.

It is also to remember that a little more than a month has passed since Moreno ceased the general auditor of the Junta de Andalucía who warned precisely of that three -year -old contracts “in fraud of law.” The auditors warned that the Board had awarded finger 1.225 million in 2021, bringing hundreds of contracts in the eight provinces, although it has been in Cádiz where the complaint of Podemos has set and where a total of 235 will be investigated, 235, 4 million in minor contracts, with an analyzed sample of 175 files and 100% of detected anomalies, according to the provincial report of this half.

The temporary coincidence of the cessation of María Antonia González and four other interveners of the Board with the judicial advances to the compass of the auditors reports is being minimized in recent weeks by the Government of Moreno as something “circumstantial” and amplified by all opposition groups. Two of them (PSOE and Podemos) have already ‘placed’ their complaints in courts of Seville and Cádiz.

Diverse luck in the provinces

While the PSOE has failed in its two attempts that the Court of Seville centralizes all emergency contracts of the SAS signed in the provinces, Podemos has sought in its complaint of popular accusation. The process in this case has been different: the training of lefts denounced facts related to four provinces in a court in Seville that, in response to them, resulted in the complaint to many other provinces. The Court of Cádiz has admitted the brief and has decided We can have ruled out to understand that it is not the appropriate formula for this process.

The socialist accusation has now wanted to incorporate into the process of Seville some instructions of the central services of the SAS with which to try to demonstrate that the provincial managers could not skip the “necessary filter” to approve emergency contracts with finger with private clinics when needing their ” mandatory authorization. ”

Map not to be lost among all types of Andalusian government contracts that point to the courts



What investigates the Court of Seville is a complaint by the PSOE that has put a modus operandi of the SAS in the courts in the emergency contracts – at the finger, without advertising or competitive concurrence – that extended between 2020 and 2024 Copying in the exceptional legal framework of the pandemic when the government had already repealed it.