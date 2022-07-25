The manager of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), Francisco Ponce, reports on the first meeting of the Health Monitoring Commission in Yecla. / carm

In the last two months, the Ministry of Health hired 20 new specialists in health area V, corresponding to the Altiplano. Of these, 15 will serve at the Virgen del Castillo hospital in Yecla and five family doctors in Primary Care.

In total, 29 contracts were made, most for one year, which correspond to new incorporations and renewals. The new contracts in specialties such as General Surgery, Radiology and Dermatology stand out, as well as the renewals in the Urology, Cardiology and Psychiatry services.

“These data show our effort to continue improving the quality of care in the Altiplano health area,” said the manager of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), Francisco Ponce, after the meeting of the Health Monitoring Commission in Yecla.

Ponce added that “from the SMS we are going to implement as many strategies as are required to alleviate the lack of specialist doctors that the entire country suffers and that has particular repercussions in some health areas.”

In this sense, he added that “despite our efforts, it is not easy to cover them due to the lack of specialist doctors, which is why Health has requested the Government of Spain on several occasions to launch a plan of urgent state measures. to alleviate the deficit of doctors in different specialties that exists throughout the national territory and that would happen, for example, by increasing the places in the faculties of Medicine throughout the country, “he said.

He also recalled that formulas have been enabled to solve this deficit, such as the implementation of four functional units to guarantee health care.

Less waiting list in Yecla



On the other hand, the manager reported that the average waiting times in the Altiplano health area are below the average for hospitals in the Region of Murcia, according to the latest published waiting list report.

The wait for a consultation with specialist doctors is 69 days, compared to the regional average of 92 days. Virtually all the specialties under study show a delay time below the average. Specifically, users in health area V wait for a first consultation with a specialist 52 days less than the average in Anesthesia; 20 days less in General Surgery; 46 days less in Digestive and 30 days less in Gynecology.

A similar trend is shown by delays in undergoing surgery. Patients in the area wait 82 days, compared to the regional average of 91 days. Thus, for example, in area V half the regional average is expected for a General Surgery or Gynecology intervention; 25 days less for an Urology intervention and 30 days less for an Otorhinolaryngology intervention. “This has been achieved thanks to the effort and good work of the professionals in this area”, highlighted the manager

Meetings to improve the quality of care



Today the first meeting of the Yecla Health Monitoring Commission was held, made up of members of the SMS, the management of the Virgen del Castillo hospital and representatives of the Yecla City Council, as well as local health associations who will be involved in these meetings “with the aim of channeling the demands of the municipality,” Ponce said.

In this sense, he added that “we are working in the same direction and with the same common goal as local associations, and that is to continue improving the quality of care for health users in this area.”