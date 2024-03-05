Good sleep, as we know, is good for your health. While for those who rest little or poorly, there are various diseases lurking. Among these there is also diabetes: according to a study by Uppsala University in Sweden, adults who sleep only 3-5 hours a day run a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The work, published in ' Jama Network Open' also indicates that eating well is not enough to counterbalance the negative effects of sleep deprivation on metabolism.

“I recommend prioritizing sleep, although I understand that this is not always possible, especially as a parent of 4 teenage children,” says Christian Benedict, lead author of the article, associate professor and sleep researcher in the Department of Pharmaceutical Biosciences at Uppsala University. “Previous studies – recalls Diana Noga, from Benedict's team – have shown that repeated short daily rest increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, while healthy eating habits such as regular consumption of fruit and vegetables can reduce it. However, it is not yet It is clear whether people who sleep too little can reduce the risk of developing diabetes 2 by eating healthily.”

To find out, scientists analyzed information collected in the UK Biobank, one of the largest population databases in the world, with almost half a million UK residents who have been genetically mapped and answered questions about their health and lifestyles. . They monitored the participants for over 10 years, discovering that a sleep duration of between 3 and 5 hours was associated with a greater risk of type 2 diabetes. On the contrary, healthy eating habits were linked to a reduced risk of 'diabetes disease'. sweet blood'. But even those who ate well, but slept less than 6 hours a day, showed a higher risk of diabetes 2. “Our study – comments Benedict – is the first to ask whether a healthy diet can compensate for the lack of sleep in terms of diabetes risk. They should not cause concern – he specifies – but rather be read as a reminder of the importance of sleep for health”.