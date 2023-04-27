Health | Henriikka Reinman was left with a 15-centimeter tear in her abdominal muscles after giving birth – The common problem has only been raised in Finland in recent years

Abdominal muscle herniation has long been regarded as a cosmetic problem, although it can also cause pain and various ailments, says plastic surgeon Reetta Tuominen, who has a thesis on the treatment of herniation.

Henriikka Reinmanin a two-year-old child loves his mother’s belly. It’s soft and warm, with a chubby belly button in the middle.

“The child calls it a bun pole,” says Reinman.

However, Reinman himself has had trouble accepting his stomach.

Reinman’s memory of pregnancy was a severe rupture of the abdominal muscles. As a result, he also developed an umbilical hernia – and that’s why the child’s navel now resembles a bun.

Abdominal however, appearance is not the biggest problem for Reinman. The effects of erkauma on the body’s ability to function are more upsetting.

It is difficult to get up from the ground or lying down. If you stand for a long time, your back starts to get tired and hurt.

“Also, the internal organs seem to be in the wrong places all the time,” Reinman describes.

She has also always played a lot of sports, but after pregnancy it has not been possible in the same way. Violent ball games had to be changed to pilates and careful gym training.

Even his favorite sport, snowboarding, has become more difficult, and Reinman can only dream about throwing volts on a trampoline.

“The hernia affects everything that requires mid-body support. The body doesn’t feel like one’s own, and you can’t really trust it anymore.”

Two years after giving birth, Reinman’s stomach already looks different than immediately after giving birth, but the gap in the abdominal muscles is still about ten centimeters.

Abdominal muscles Ejaculation is a common problem for women who have given birth, but it has only started to be talked about more in recent years. Why?

“That’s a good question. However, women have had children for quite a long time. You can ask if the situation would be different if men gave birth,” says the plastic surgeon Reetta Tuominen.

In her recent doctoral research, she investigated the effects of eclampsia on the quality of life and functional capacity of women who have given birth.

According to Tuominen, information about the separation has been poorly available and the problem has also been downplayed. It has been considered mainly as an appearance problem, although it can cause, among other things, back pain, body control difficulties and a hernia like Reinman’s.

With everyone pregnant women have a hernia in the last trimester of pregnancy, but it is basically not a problem but the normal adaptation of the body to the growing uterus.

Abdominal covers stretch especially in the last trimester of pregnancy. Stretching of the muscle membrane located between the rectus abdominis muscles, i.e. the linea alba, causes the muscles to separate from each other.

After giving birth, the hernia can usually be recognized by the bulging of the stomach. Exertion, lifting, coughing and laughing raise the ridge in the middle of the abdomen.

The hernia can also be felt by hand: when palpating the stomach, the space between the abdominal muscles may feel soft, and the fingers sink deep between the abdominal muscles.

In most cases, the separation recovers with time. You can start recovery yourself with light exercise that rehabilitates the deep abdominal muscles. For some, however, the gap remains, no matter how you jog.

Bringing in the study, a two to three centimeter wide gap didn’t seem to have much of an effect yet, but a wide gap can cause many kinds of problems.

A large or difficult separation is said to be more than five centimeters wide. However, this kind of deviation is rare: In Tuominen’s research material, it was found in only 1.5 percent.

Even a severe hernia can be treated with physiotherapy, but if even that doesn’t help, surgery can be useful.

“Erkauma has been treated a bit like something that belongs to the life of a woman who has given birth, which now you just have to put up with if jogging doesn’t help. But you don’t have to put up with it. Surgery can improve both functional ability and quality of life,” says Tuominen.

Reinman’s the dilation was 14–15 centimeters a couple of months after giving birth.

Now, two years later, it’s still 10 cents, even though Reinman has conscientiously rehabilitated himself. She started seeing a physiotherapist during her pregnancy, because she had already read about the separation beforehand.

“I knew how to prepare for it, because I’m a short person and my stomach pushed forward very strongly during pregnancy.”

Reinmann is a social media influencer, known for his Aamukahvilla blog, among other things. He has no commercial collaborations related to the topic, even though he has told about his departure openly.

Reinman has been to a private physiotherapist, but he could also have received a referral to physiotherapy from a counseling center.

Reinman’s umbilical hernia has been treated in public healthcare, where the doctor was ready to write him a referral for hernia repair surgery.

“However, the doctor spoke of the separation as a cosmetic problem. When I said that there is a lot more to it, he immediately admitted that maybe he just isn’t familiar enough with it,” says Reinman.

Henriikka Reinman has told about her separation openly on her social media accounts.

Reinmann has been able to search for information about the separation and also to demand treatment. Not everyone can, and the matter is not necessarily brought up in counseling.

Reinman has published pictures of her body after giving birth on her Instagram account, because she wanted to normalize with her example what a woman’s body can look like after pregnancy. In addition to the hernia and hernia, the skin on her stomach stretched during pregnancy so that the skin on her stomach is now sore.

Reinman says that he has received hundreds of complimentary private messages in which women have opened up about their experiences. Many have wondered if there is something wrong, when the body has not returned to its former state after giving birth.

Based on the messages, separation is also a fairly common problem.

“Especially older women have written that in their time there was no talk of such things – they just had to put up with the troubles. Talking about problems may have been labeled as pointless complaining, if the child has been fine,” says Reinman.

Although the feedback has been mostly positive, Reinman has also received such comments in which the appearance of the stomach has been horrified and barked at it with strong words.

It saddens Reinman that the discussion about recovery from childbirth is still strongly related to appearance when it comes to a bigger issue: the body’s ability to function.

Reinman has also felt guilty for grieving the loss of her former body, when the child is healthy and lovely.

“Of course, I was prepared for the fact that my body won’t look and feel the same after pregnancy as it did before, and it doesn’t have to. However, the severity of the changes surprised me.”

Reinmann tried to minimize the “damage” already during pregnancy: ate healthily, took care of her health, used physsar and oiled her skin.

“This has been a good reminder that you can’t control everything in life, no matter how hard you try to do everything right.”

So far, Reinman has not wanted to repair her hernia with surgery, because it is not worth doing if there is still another pregnancy in the plans.

“Pretty sure I want to have surgery when the number of children is full. However, I do not encourage unnecessary surgeries, because even with the right rehabilitation, it is possible to fix a large part of the ailments.”

Henriikka Reinman wanted to use her example to normalize what the body of a woman who has given birth can look like.

I know and the increase in discussion has led to people applying for corrective surgeries more actively than before. The number of surgeries has increased in recent years.

It is difficult to give exact estimates of the total number of operations, but for example in Jorvi in ​​Espoo, where Reetta Tuominen works, around 30–40 tears are repaired each year.

In addition, corrective surgeries are performed on the private side, for which no statistics are available.

Tuominen cannot estimate how difficult it is to get a referral for hernia repair surgery in Finland. It probably varies from hospital district and doctor to doctor.

“At the moment, of course, it is difficult to get to all surgeries due to the lack of staff.”

Importing says that surgical repair of the hernia still divides surgeons’ opinions. Some still staunchly support the conservative line of treatment – ​​i.e. just physical therapy.

One reason has been that research information on the benefits and harms of surgical treatment has been poorly available. Another reason may be that even many surgeons have a hard time letting go of the idea that it is not just surgery for appearance. In surgery, you can often get rid of the extra belly fold as well.

“There may be an underlying idea that tax funds should be used to pay for tightening women’s bellies,” says Tuominen.

“Nevertheless, hernia surgery can improve a person’s quality of life in the same way that joint replacement surgery can ease the quality of life of someone suffering from knee problems.”

Even the diagnostic threshold for ecchymosis remains controversial. What is still defined as normal, what as a diagnosis? Uniform guidelines for health care are still being prepared.

Policies also vary in insurance companies’ health insurances: some cover the repair of the defect, some do not.

“You should also be aware of this if you are getting health insurance and have children,” says Tuominen.

Henriikka Reinman moves a lot in nature. There, the sorrows take on their proportions.

Activate middle body. Grab the package. Focus. Keep the support of the middle body and think about how you breathe.

This is how Reinman often chides himself. In two years, he has already learned to cope with his separation. He has also discovered water running and swimming.

“The pressure of the water supports so that the organs seem to settle better in their places. Breathing is better.”

In addition, Reinman has a belt that supports the middle body.

“It’s also amazing how the body learns to compensate when something is missing.”

Recently, Reinman has returned to the ball games he loves. They may not be the safest type for his body, but they are so good for his head that the risk is worth it.

“I have accepted that my body is in a process. This is my good and important body, but it’s a bit broken right now.”