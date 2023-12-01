“It is a more manageable drug that we can use with peace of mind in an elderly population that is already predisposed to cardiovascular disorders due to age.” Thus Francesca Mauro, department of Cellular Biotechnology and Hematology, Sapienza University of Rome, on the occasion of the press conference on Thursday 30 November in Rome organized by the biotechnology company BeiGene, to announce the availability in Italy of Zanubrutinib for Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia and Lymphoma of the Marginal Zone.