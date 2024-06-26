“Cell therapies, in this case Car T cell therapies, have represented a great advancement that, historically, has been applied to a particular type of lymphoma, aggressive Hodgkin lymphomas. Car T cells can now also be applied to a another neoplastic pathology of the bone marrow, which is multiple myeloma”, said Michele Cavo, director of the ‘LA Seràgnoli’ Institute of Hematology and professor of Hematology at Irccs S. Orsola-Malpighi University of Bologna, on the sidelines of the press conference with which Bristol Myers announced Aifa’s green light for the reimbursement of idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel) in the treatment of multiple myeloma and of lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) in adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Ide- cel is the first and only Car T cell therapy for multiple myeloma. Liso-cel is also indicated for primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma and grade 3B follicular lymphoma in relapse or refractory to treatment after two or more lines of treatment. systemic therapy.