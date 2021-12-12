Health Helsinki reserves 45 million for the payment of Korona-period care debts: money for health centers, dental care and mental health, for example

The corona package is also to be used for counseling and day activities for the elderly.

Helsinki set aside EUR 45 million to improve people’s access to assistance in key health services.

Earlier in December, the council decided on next year’s budget, in which this amount has been set aside for social and health measures to recover from the corona pandemic and a total of 70 million for the city’s services.

The Social Affairs and Health Board will decide on the distribution of money in its own sector in more detail at its meeting on Tuesday.

The draft decision states that the additional money will be used in particular to improve access to services, for example in health centers, oral health care, counseling and school and student health care. In all of these, it has often been difficult to get unhurried time during a pandemic, especially to the doctor.

The money is also promised for day activities for the elderly and mental health services. Helsinki has already decided to introduce a therapy guarantee next year, which is why the intention is to add low-threshold Mieppi services to the city for those in need of mental health care.

It is suggested to politicians that health and substance abuse services would receive 23.8 million from the interest rate, family and social services 10.4 million, and hospital, rehabilitation and care services 6 million. Most of the remaining money is from the industry’s overall budget.