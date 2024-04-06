Health | Heikki Kovalainen, who is recovering from open heart surgery, talks about his health

Heikki Kovalainen underwent surgery at the Tampere Heart Hospital last week.

Heart diagnosis recently received Heikki Kovalainen opened on Saturday recovering from surgery.

The rally driver and former F1 driver was diagnosed with an enlarged aorta this winter. The disease was found during a health check-up. The matter was reported for the first time at the beginning of March.

Kovalainen states in his Instagram video that the aorta had expanded “actually quite a lot”. Because of the diagnosis, he was not allowed to drive in rallies or participate in physical activities.

Kovalainen, 42, underwent open heart surgery at the Tampere Heart Hospital last week.

“The surgery went well. We got done exactly what we needed to do. The diseased part of the ascending aorta was cut out and an artificial piece was put in its place,” says Kovalainen.

The first ones the days after the surgery were difficult for Kovalainen. The surgery was big, and he has a long scar on his chest.

However, the condition soon improved. Kovalainen has already returned home to recover.

2I have a chance to fully recover and reach full functional capacity, but of course only time will tell how it goes. At this stage, however, the prognosis is good, which I am really relieved about.”

Kovalainen says that he hopes that he will soon be able to go outside to exercise and do other activities.

“The main thing is to give the sternum time to heal. After that, I hope I can get back to my usual routine,” says Kovalainen at the end of the video.

Rising Aortic dilatation is an inherited condition that can have serious consequences. The disease came to Kovalainen and his wife Catherine Kovalainen as a surprise, because the man had no symptoms at all.

“Catherine is not a very stressful type either. Of course, I was a little surprised that this is not visible much from the face. It's a relief that it was found. Now we know and know how to prepare”, Kovalainen said in March.

Aortic rupture can be the first symptom of the disease for some, and is often fatal.

“Thank god it was found. A trade of chance and luck”, Kovalainen stated.