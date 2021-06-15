Health Heartburn is a common ailment, but it can have serious consequences – Many fail to use an effective treatment

Heartburn is the most common symptom of reflux disease. Repeated heartburn can cause inflammation in the esophagus, which can have serious consequences.

15.6. 19:00 | Updated 15.6. 19:47

Yes heartburn.

After a busy meal, bitter fluid burns under your chest or rises in your mouth. The feeling is the result of what happened a moment earlier in the esophagus.

The muscle ring, called the lower occlusion, has given up, and the acidic contents of the stomach have risen to the esophagus. Ascension is called reflux.