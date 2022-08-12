“The abuse of ultra-processed and high-sugar foods has extremely negative consequences for health. The development of diseases such as obesity, diabetes or hypertension,” explains nutritionist and member of the Colombian Nutrition Association, Diana Trejos. In Colombia, six out of 10 people suffer from obesity. Health experts recommend more education on food, greater food sovereignty of the countries and return to the market places.
#Health #Healthy #taxes #ultraprocessed #foods #sugar #affect #health
