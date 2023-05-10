Despite the fact that the situation is radically different from that suffered by the world last year due to the alarm caused by the global outbreak of mpox, or monkey smallpox, the American region continues to be the region that registers the most infections and the most fatalities. The World Health Organization (WHO) decides soon whether to maintain the international public health alert or if this disease follows the path of Covid-19 and returns to normality.

