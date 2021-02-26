Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The activities of the third session of the Health Hackathon, in its virtual version, were launched yesterday, organized by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi, and will extend for two days from 26 to 27 February 2021 under the title «Hackathon Road to Safe Pregnancy», with the support of the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory The Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Eastern United Medical Services and Microsoft are targeting innovators, ideas and young talents in the field of health care and artificial intelligence, including programmers, designers, and data experts.

The hackathon hosts, virtually, a number of speakers to shed light on different topics through discussion sessions and group activities that focus on safe and healthy pregnancy.

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, said: “We seek to enhance the role of innovation and research and take them as major tools to make a qualitative leap in the provision of health care, while we have been keen to organize a health hackathon, which this time takes a different turn by focusing on the problems that accompany pregnancy and finding solutions that can be made. To help manage complications during pregnancy and reduce the risk of them occurring.

He added: The Health Hackathon focuses in each session on a medical topic, with the aim of stimulating creative and innovative work and encouraging the health sectors in Abu Dhabi to create advanced programs that contribute to developing the levels of services provided.