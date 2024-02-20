”“Damn sex” aims to be an innovative project that speaks to young people in an ironic way. No judgments and no criticisms, just fun and lots of learning to take home.” These are the words of Dr. Chiara Di Pietro, a surgeon specializing in Gynecology and Obstetrics who created the format “My Body Match brings Damn to Sex at the Cinema”, a three-stage tour which aims to open an interactive discussion with girls and secondary school children, on the topics of sexuality, hormonal contraception and the changing body.