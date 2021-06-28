The guilds grouped in the Federation of Associations of Argentine Health Workers (Fatsa), which include employees of private clinics and sanatoriums, announced a stoppage of activities for this Thursday 1 and this Friday 2 of July, in demand of salary improvements.

In a statement signed by Héctor Daer and Carlos West Ocampo, they specify the claim in an “update of conventional basic salaries for all workers in Clinics, Sanatoriums, Community Hospitals, Emergency Services, Diagnostic Centers, Clinical Analysis Laboratory, Geriatric Institutes and Psychiatric Institutes”.

As detailed, if materialized, the stoppage of activities will be four hours per shift. They also said that this Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 will continue “with the assemblies in all sectors and shifts of each establishment for the companions to know the arranged measures and to receive necessary information “.

The assemblies gained strength in the City of Buenos Aires since this Monday, without affecting the emergencies.

From the Daer union, current secretary general of the CGT and close to Alberto Fernández, they maintain that “the joint failed”.

“We will not tolerate more excuses or explanations“They denounced in the document signed by the trade unionists.” We assume the responsibility to face the pandemic, we come together to work side by side and tirelessly. The businessmen came together to not negotiate and refuse to pay the corresponding salaries, “they concluded from FATSA.

A conflict that escalates

Last March, and with the increase in coronavirus cases, there were another three hour stoppage per turn. “What is happening is historical,” said Guillermo Ferraces, a nurse in the oncology sector of the Italian Hospital at the time.

The measure was the first of this magnitude in years and coincided with the complication of the health context in the face of the outbreak of covid. And to the government bond promises to public doctors.

“The joint is an agreement of parties. There is no rule that authorizes us to prevent a union from wanting to negotiate the agreement when the previous one is expired.” This is how they responded in June in the Ministry of Labor to the request to suspend the parity of the sector that must negotiate the wages of four collective labor agreements that include more than 200,000 workers.



From the Fatsa they said at that time that they would not give up “income or suspend the parity.” The failure of the negotiations so far led to the new announcement of force measures.

The agreements in question are No. 103, which expired on May 31, and agreements 122, 108 and 459 that expire on June 30.

In April, due to higher inflation, there was an adjustment of 16% of what was agreed in 2020 to reach 36% of inflation last year and new basic scales were set that, in agreement No. 103, range from $ 49,734 to $ 60,450.

To reach this agreement, a 4.5% increase was sealed in April and 5.5% in May in the fees of affiliates to prepaid medicine, a recognition of what PAMI pays to providers of 34% divided into four sections (12% in January, 9% in April, 9% in June and 4% in October) and 4.5% in April and 5.5% in May.

