“With finerenone we offer a concrete solution to the scientific community, but above all to the Italian patients who need it most”. This was stated by the country division head of pharmaceuticals Bayer Italia, Arianna Gregis, on the occasion of the press conference ‘Towards a future without dialysis’, promoted by Bayer to announce that the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has admitted finerenone, a new drug, to reimbursement for the treatment of stage 3 and 4 chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes in adult patients with albuminuria, as an adjunct to standard of care. The drug is the first selective non-steroidal antagonist of mineralocorticoid receptors (MR), capable of inhibiting the transcription of pro-inflammatory and profibrotic genes.