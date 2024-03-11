With a press conference organized in Milan, AstraZeneca announced the green light from the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) to the reimbursement of the extension of the indication of dapagliflozin for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure. The drug, developed by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical multinational, is also indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease.
