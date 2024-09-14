Saturday, September 14, 2024
Health | Grastenitis, which impairs functional capacity, is rapidly becoming more common – Risks can be identified already in middle age

September 14, 2024
The prevalence of the syndrome should be taken seriously at the level of society, states the long-time professor of geriatrics.

Gerasthenia has become common in Finland. Concern about the matter was revealed at the meeting of the parliamentary osteoporosis group on September 11.

In short, grastenia means a syndrome in which a person’s general condition and ability to function deteriorates significantly. It occurs in one in ten people over the age of 70, but its precursors are already detected in middle-aged people.

