After a first quarter characterized by non-compliance by the companies and by an exasperating slowness in the campaign, vaccination in Spain finally acquires the desired cruising speed. The best proof of this is that for the first time the planned objective has been met, which was to reach five million vaccinated in the first week of May. 5,098,903 people (10.7% of the Spanish population) have already completed the immunization regimen, with the two doses. In the Region of Murcia there are 125,689 people who are already protected with both inoculations (8.3% of the population).

The Ministry gives «practically» concluded the administration of the first dose to Murcians between 70 and 79 years old, with a coverage of 85%. Those who have not been cited for an error in the lists can call 900 12 12 12 to request the vaccine. Those who once declined to be vaccinated but now want to protect themselves against the virus can also contact this number. They have very strong reasons for doing so. Among those over 80, who are already fully immunized, income, infections and deaths have plummeted.

Throughout this week, Health plans to administer 60,000 doses, mainly to people between 70 and 79 years of age who get the second puncture, as well as to the range of 60 to 69. In addition, tomorrow the vaccination of more than 2,000 oncohematological patients.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, regretted again the decision of the Ministry to delay the second dose to those under 60 years vaccinated with AstraZeneca. It is “incomprehensible,” he warned.