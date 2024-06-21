(Adnkronos) – “New technologies, in particular artificial intelligence tools, are giving a big hand to the radiologist in terms of increasing the possibility of obtaining increasingly precise and safer images with increasingly lower doses to the patient”. Thus, Andrea Giovagnoni, national president of Sirm – Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, on the occasion of the second day of the 51st National Sirm Congress which takes place in Milan until Sunday 23 June and in which the main 3 companies in the area participate radiological.

#Health #Giovagnoni #Sirm #increases #safety #precision #diagnostic #imaging