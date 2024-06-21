“The radiologist is adapting to this tumultuous innovation: he must be able to manage new technologies as they are more sophisticated and require accurate knowledge of their potential and limits. It is unthinkable to predict that technology can replace the radiologist.” This was said by Andrea Giovagnoni, national president of Sirm, the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, speaking on the second day of the 51st National Sirm Congress, underway at Mico in Milan until Sunday 23 June, which brings together 8 thousand specialists from all over Italy.