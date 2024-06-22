“New technologies have opened the way to radiomics: a system capable of developing diagnoses from numerical data. These techniques “are applied” in particular “to the entire oncological part, i.e. when the normal tissue becomes pathological”, providing “early” and precise diagnoses. Thus Andrea Giovagnoni, national president of Sirm, Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, on the third day of the 51st National Sirm Congress, underway at Mico in Milan, speaking on the new role of the radiologist in oncology.