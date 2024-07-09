“It is essential for patient associations to have communication tools and knowledge of the institutions to make their voices heard and ensure that process of equity that should be the basis of every public decision that affects the world of health”. These are the words of Monica Gibellini, government affairs, policy & patient engagement director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative medicine, participating in the event ‘The new role of patient associations in the health sector: the Patient Association Academy is born’, during which Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine presented a new model of collaboration between Patient Associations and Civic Organizations operating in different therapeutic areas.