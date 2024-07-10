Periodontitis “can be treated and prevented, especially in its initial forms: the later the diagnosis, the higher the costs for the treatments the patient will have to undergo. In fact, if “we have to treat more advanced forms of periodontitis of stage 3 or stage 4, this involves having to do professional hygiene therapies, surgical interventions, replacements of dental elements, prostheses, implants, with costs that today are decidedly very high”. Thus, on the occasion of the National Day of Periodontitis, Rodolfo Gianserra, treasurer of the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (SIDP), told Adnkronos Salute.