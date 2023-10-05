“The new challenge is to make everyone feel good because times are difficult. The Italian population is in excellent health, in dental terms, but we must do more.” Carlo Ghirlanda, national president of Andi, said this on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 43rd Dental Prevention Month, in which the National Association of Italian Dentists and Mentadent renew their commitment by putting the theme “Prevention for every age” at the center and available to the Italian population the oral health self-assessment test “How old is your smile?”, which aims to inform and educate on the importance of maintaining a correct oral hygiene routine and promoting a constant relationship with the dentist trust.