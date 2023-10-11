The Roslin Institute, the same one that gave birth to Dolly the sheep, the first cloned mammal in history, managed to genetically edit some birds to omit the protein that serves as a receptor for the avian flu virus. While the animals were significantly more resistant to contagion, the virus was also able to mutate to try to escape the lockdown. We talked about it with Dr. Roxana Trejo, an epidemiologist and public health specialist.

