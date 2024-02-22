“The Budget Law has opened up the possibility of transferring drugs from direct to affiliated ones: it means that for further categories of drugs, drugs can no longer be collected in hospital pharmacies but in affiliated private and public pharmacies, to improve performance and adherence therapeutic”. Thus, Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit'.
